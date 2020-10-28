Avistar Communications Corp. (OTCMKTS:AVSR) Short Interest Update

Avistar Communications Corp. (OTCMKTS:AVSR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a drop of 64.5% from the September 30th total of 134,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AVSR stock opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. Avistar Communications has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.11.

About Avistar Communications

Avistar Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells networked video communications products primarily in the United States, western Europe, and Asia. It delivers a suite of video, audio, and collaboration solutions that are designed to support users in the office through the conference room or on-the-go.

