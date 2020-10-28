Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.16. Avery Dennison posted earnings of $1.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.73.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $138.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $145.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

In related news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $1,566,033.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,617,263.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 253.2% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,699,000 after purchasing an additional 827,550 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 20.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,461,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,888,000 after buying an additional 414,812 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 666,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,997,000 after acquiring an additional 376,524 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 397.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 145,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after acquiring an additional 116,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

