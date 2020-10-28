Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 1,183.3% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AWX opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. Avalon has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $2.59.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.07 million during the quarter.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.