Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO) and GBT Technologies (NASDAQ:GTCH) Financial Survey

GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) and Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get GBT Technologies alerts:

3.3% of Avalon Globocare shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.0% of GBT Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.4% of Avalon Globocare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GBT Technologies and Avalon Globocare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GBT Technologies -463.24% N/A -1,199.70% Avalon Globocare -1,070.82% -299.34% -132.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GBT Technologies and Avalon Globocare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GBT Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Avalon Globocare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

GBT Technologies has a beta of 3.81, indicating that its share price is 281% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalon Globocare has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GBT Technologies and Avalon Globocare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GBT Technologies $19.28 million 0.12 -$186.51 million N/A N/A Avalon Globocare $1.55 million 58.89 -$18.07 million N/A N/A

Avalon Globocare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GBT Technologies.

Summary

Avalon Globocare beats GBT Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

GBT Technologies Company Profile

GBT Technologies Inc. develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies comprising wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It offers intelligent human body vitals devices, and asset-tracking IoT and wireless mesh network services. The company also sells phones and phone card products, including PINS and SIM cards for cell minutes, as well as gift and prepaid long distance cards. In addition, it offers prepaid cellular phone minutes for domestic and international carriers; cellular activation services, such as activation of SIM cards with wireless carriers; and check processing, verification, and recovery solutions for small to medium sized businesses. The company was formerly known as Gopher Protocol Inc. and changed its name to GBT Technologies Inc. in August 2019. GBT Technologies Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Avalon Globocare Company Profile

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in integrating and managing healthcare services and resources in the United States. It provides medical related consulting services and develops Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms that cover the areas of regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, and exosome technology. The company also develops proprietary diagnostic and therapeutic products leveraging exosome technology; and markets and distributes proprietary exosome isolation systems and related products, as well as provides development services for hospitals. In addition, it owns and operates real property. The company has a strategic partnership with Weill Cornell Medical College to co-develop technologies and bio-production of chimeric antigen receptor-T Therapy; a research and licensing agreement with Massachusetts Institute of Technology to develop technology for cellular therapy; and strategic partnership with GE Healthcare to enhance standardized automation and bio-production for cellular medicines. Avalon GloboCare Corp. is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for GBT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.