Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Upgraded at Pareto Securities

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Autoliv in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Autoliv in a report on Monday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.07.

Autoliv stock opened at $80.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $38.16 and a 12-month high of $87.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46 and a beta of 1.94.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALV. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,916,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $185,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,746 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Autoliv by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,685,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,728,000 after acquiring an additional 877,575 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Autoliv by 454.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 579,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,649,000 after acquiring an additional 474,721 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,534,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Autoliv by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,202,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,568,000 after acquiring an additional 125,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

