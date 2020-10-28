Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Shares Gap Up to $1.88

Aurora Mobile Ltd – (NASDAQ:JG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.88, but opened at $2.11. Aurora Mobile shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 218 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $200.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 35.42% and a negative net margin of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $18.51 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aurora Mobile stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aurora Mobile Ltd – (NASDAQ:JG) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.08% of Aurora Mobile worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG)

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers developer services that integrate with various mobile apps and provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service.

