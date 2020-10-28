Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Shares Gap Up to $1.88

Aurora Mobile Ltd – (NASDAQ:JG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.88, but opened at $2.11. Aurora Mobile shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 218 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of $200.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79.
Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 35.42% and a negative net margin of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $18.51 million during the quarter.
About Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG)
Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers developer services that integrate with various mobile apps and provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service.
