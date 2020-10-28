Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

ATLKY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlas Copco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Atlas Copco stock opened at $45.63 on Monday. Atlas Copco has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $49.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas Copco (ATLKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.