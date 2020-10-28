Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATHX shares. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Athersys in a report on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Athersys in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

In related news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 510,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,471. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Athersys by 36.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Athersys in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Athersys in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Athersys by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Athersys by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 11,634 shares in the last quarter. 28.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATHX opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. Athersys has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of -1.73.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Athersys will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

