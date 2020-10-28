Astronics (ATRO) to Release Earnings on Friday

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect Astronics to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Astronics has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.24 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%. On average, analysts expect Astronics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Astronics alerts:

Shares of ATRO stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $215.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.52. Astronics has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATRO. BidaskClub raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Astronics in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.