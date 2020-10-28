Astec Industries (ASTE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Astec Industries to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.62. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.98 million. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Astec Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ASTE opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.73 and its 200-day moving average is $47.28. Astec Industries has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $63.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 82.95 and a beta of 1.23.
Astec Industries Company Profile
Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.
