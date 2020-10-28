Astec Industries (ASTE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Astec Industries to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.62. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.98 million. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Astec Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ASTE opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.73 and its 200-day moving average is $47.28. Astec Industries has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $63.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 82.95 and a beta of 1.23.

ASTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Astec Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Astec Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

