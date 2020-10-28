Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.14.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

In related news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $25,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,873. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASB. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 27.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 247.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 15.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc stock opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.52. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.77 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

