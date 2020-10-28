AssetCo (LON:ASTO) Hits New 52-Week High at $442.00

AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 442 ($5.77) and last traded at GBX 442 ($5.77), with a volume of 909 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 411 ($5.37).

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.19 million and a P/E ratio of -26.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 396.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 354.98.

About AssetCo (LON:ASTO)

AssetCo plc engages in the provision of management and resources to the fire and rescue emergency services in the Middle East and internationally. The company offers outsourced fire and rescue services. Its solutions include recruitment, training, and provision of personnel; development of internationally accredited operating standards; operational asset procurement; and asset and facilities management services.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for AssetCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.