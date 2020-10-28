ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ASAZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Pareto Securities raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. CSFB began coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $11.17 on Monday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 14.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.