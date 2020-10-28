Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ASAN. KeyCorp started coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.63.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $23.51 on Monday. Asana has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $29.96.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

