Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASAN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.63.

Get Asana alerts:

NYSE ASAN opened at $23.51 on Monday. Asana has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $29.96.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.