Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $23.51 on Monday. Asana has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $29.96.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

