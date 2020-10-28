Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.17% from the stock’s current price.

ASAN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Get Asana alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASAN opened at $23.51 on Monday. Asana has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $29.96.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $86,716.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,956.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $259,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,116.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 788,438 shares of company stock valued at $21,977,283 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Asana during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,010,000.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.