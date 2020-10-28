Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

NASDAQ ASAN opened at $23.51 on Monday. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.96.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $86,716.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,306,956.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 775,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $21,631,366.40. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 788,438 shares of company stock worth $21,977,283.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Asana in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,010,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Asana in the third quarter worth $115,000.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

