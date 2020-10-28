Arrow Electronics (ARW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Arrow Electronics has set its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.54-1.70 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $1.54-1.70 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Arrow Electronics to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARW opened at $79.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.02. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ARW has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

In related news, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 2,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $159,620.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,622.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 68,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,287.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,067,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,230 shares of company stock worth $6,035,273. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

