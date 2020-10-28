ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-chartered entity. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.65.

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $9.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.13. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 68.21% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1,531.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 22,764 shares during the last quarter. 55.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

