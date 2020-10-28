ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) is Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s 2nd Largest Position

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,487 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 12.4% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. owned 0.23% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $22,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 316.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 600.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 248.4% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $98.63 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.