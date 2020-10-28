Argo Group Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.82) Per Share (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Argo Group in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.82) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.65). Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Argo Group’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $436.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.90 million.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sidoti began coverage on Argo Group in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on Argo Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Argo Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGO opened at $36.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.36. Argo Group has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $70.44.

In other Argo Group news, CEO Kevin James Rehnberg purchased 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $1,183,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,861.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARGO. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,364,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Argo Group by 119.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 799,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,836,000 after acquiring an additional 434,192 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Road Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Argo Group by 115.0% during the second quarter. Mountain Road Advisors LLC now owns 299,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 160,293 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Argo Group by 48.8% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 460,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after purchasing an additional 151,067 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Argo Group by 47.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 423,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 135,441 shares during the period.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

