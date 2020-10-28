Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Stock Rating Lowered by Pareto Securities

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ASC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.79.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $2.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average is $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.29. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $9.41. The company has a market cap of $95.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 5.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,056 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 63,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36,037 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 84.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,574 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 32,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 30.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 136,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.