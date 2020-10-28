Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 6,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $349,199.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,578,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 112,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $5,715,599.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,837 shares in the company, valued at $26,025,844.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,130 shares of company stock worth $17,918,399. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ADM opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.93. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $52.05.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

