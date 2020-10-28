Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Arch Capital Group to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.30. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Arch Capital Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.43. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. TheStreet raised Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

