Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Arch Capital Group to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.30. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Arch Capital Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ ACGL opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.43. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80.
About Arch Capital Group
Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.
