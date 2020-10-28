Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

ACKAY stock opened at $17.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.55. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $18.70.

ArÃ§elik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and consumer electronics in Turkey and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments. The company offers built-in and freestanding appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, ovens, hobs, hoods, warming drawers, microwave ovens, and water dispensers and water filtration appliances; and small household appliances, including vacuum and steam cleaners, kitchen appliances, personal and garment care appliances, and fans.

