Aptiv (APTV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Aptiv to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. On average, analysts expect Aptiv to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

APTV opened at $96.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.23. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $102.18.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Aptiv from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.46.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

