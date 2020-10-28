Aptiv (APTV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Aptiv to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. On average, analysts expect Aptiv to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
APTV opened at $96.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.23. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $102.18.
In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
About Aptiv
Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.
