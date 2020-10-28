Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) will post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.08. Apple Hospitality REIT reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.07.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -249.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 10,221,968 shares in the company, valued at $98,948,650.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,680 shares of company stock valued at $85,283. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,601.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

