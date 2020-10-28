Apple (AAPL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. On average, analysts expect Apple to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $116.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2,021.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.98.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $81.25 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.02.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

