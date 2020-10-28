Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $52.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

NYSE APO opened at $40.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -125.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $55.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.16.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $467.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $838,149.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 38.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 39.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

