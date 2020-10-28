Apollo Global Management (APO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Apollo Global Management to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $467.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Apollo Global Management to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of APO stock opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -125.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $55.38.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 16,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $838,149.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

