Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. Apogee Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $319.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APOG shares. BidaskClub upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 327.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 88.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 47.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $25.00 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $41.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $659.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.51%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

