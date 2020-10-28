Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Position Decreased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 39,283 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 59,641 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 507,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 33.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 312,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 78,567 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 342,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,161,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after buying an additional 74,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

In other news, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 8,600,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $46,440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AM shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Shares of AM opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 3.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Antero Midstream Corp has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $8.45.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $219.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.87 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 78.04% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 28th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 98.40%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.