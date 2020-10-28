Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Anheuser Busch Inbev to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 9.03%. On average, analysts expect Anheuser Busch Inbev to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $55.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $111.41 billion, a PE ratio of 89.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.02. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $83.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BUD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.40.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

