AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Trading 7.8% Higher

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) shares traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.67 and last traded at $27.73. 654,175 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 419,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.73.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANAB shares. BidaskClub raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush upgraded AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price target on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $762.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AnaptysBio Inc will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 18.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 29.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 10,988 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 15.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 223,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 30,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

