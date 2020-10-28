Analyzing POSCO (NYSE:PKX) & ArcelorMittal South Africa (NYSE:AMSIY)

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) and ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for POSCO and ArcelorMittal South Africa, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POSCO 0 0 4 0 3.00 ArcelorMittal South Africa 0 0 0 0 N/A

POSCO presently has a consensus target price of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.52%. Given POSCO’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe POSCO is more favorable than ArcelorMittal South Africa.

Volatility & Risk

POSCO has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ArcelorMittal South Africa has a beta of 3.78, indicating that its share price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.2% of POSCO shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of POSCO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares POSCO and ArcelorMittal South Africa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POSCO 1.53% 2.01% 1.19% ArcelorMittal South Africa N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares POSCO and ArcelorMittal South Africa’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POSCO $54.78 billion 0.31 $1.49 billion $4.86 9.99 ArcelorMittal South Africa $2.86 billion 0.02 -$324.05 million N/A N/A

POSCO has higher revenue and earnings than ArcelorMittal South Africa.

Summary

POSCO beats ArcelorMittal South Africa on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services. In addition, the company is involved in the engineering and construction; computer hardware and software distribution; economic research and consulting; business facility maintenance; architecture and consulting; investment in venture, energy, and bio tech industries; electronic commerce; intellectual property services and consulting; refractories and quicklime manufacturing and sales; transporting and warehousing; real estate development, rental, sale, and management; house and train manufacturing and management; and education and real estate business. Further, it engages in the resource development; mine development; business facility maintenance; fuel cell; iron ore and coal sales; and cargo handling business, as well as operates housing business agency. Additionally, the company manufactures and sells coated steel and steel byproduct, anode material, and textile products. It also engages in loading and unloading; IT service and DVR; electric control engineering; forest resources development; wastewater treatment operation and maintenance; refractory materials sales and furnace maintenance; rice processing; grain sales; packing materials manufacturing; and social enterprise businesses. POSCO was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Pohang, South Korea.

ArcelorMittal South Africa Company Profile

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells long and flat steel products. The company operates through Flat Steel Products, Long Steel Products, and Coke and Chemicals segments. It offers flat steel products, including hot rolled plates, hot and cold rolled coils, galvanized coils, color coils, electrogalvanized coils, and tinplate coils. The company also provides foundry products that include castings, such as air injection tubes, door bodies, fire bars, pallet cars, pallet frames, goose necks, etc. for coke ovens, direct reduction, sinter plant, and blast furnaces, as well as the hot and cold mills. In addition, it offers long steel products comprising fencing profiles, forgings, hexagon bars, hollow bars, mining bars, rails, reinforcing bars/Y bars, rounds and squares, special profiles, structural and heavy structural sections, window sections, and wire rods; and tubular products, which comprise hot rolled seamless line pipes and OCTG, hot rolled boiler tubes, and cold drawn precision products. Further, the company produces and markets commercial grade coking coal, as well as processes and markets by-products. It serves clients in agricultural, armament, automotive, bolt and nut, chains, construction, engineering, furniture and appliance, mining, packaging, piping, renewable energy, roofing and cladding, and tubing industries in South Africa, sub-Saharan Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Mittal Steel South Africa Limited and changed its name to ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd in October 2006. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Vanderbijlpark, South Africa. ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd is a subsidiary of ArcelorMittal Holdings AG.

