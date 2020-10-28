Analyzing Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) and Entergy (NASDAQ:ETR)

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) and Entergy (NYSE:ETR) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.1% of Otter Tail shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Entergy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Otter Tail shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Entergy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Otter Tail and Entergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otter Tail 9.90% 10.93% 3.78% Entergy 11.95% 11.36% 2.23%

Volatility & Risk

Otter Tail has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entergy has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Otter Tail and Entergy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Otter Tail 0 2 3 0 2.60 Entergy 0 4 10 0 2.71

Otter Tail presently has a consensus price target of $49.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.86%. Entergy has a consensus price target of $116.86, indicating a potential upside of 8.64%. Given Otter Tail’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Otter Tail is more favorable than Entergy.

Dividends

Otter Tail pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Entergy pays an annual dividend of $3.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Otter Tail pays out 68.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Entergy pays out 68.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Entergy has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Otter Tail is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Otter Tail and Entergy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otter Tail $919.50 million 1.79 $86.85 million $2.17 18.57 Entergy $10.88 billion 1.98 $1.26 billion $5.40 19.92

Entergy has higher revenue and earnings than Otter Tail. Otter Tail is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Entergy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Entergy beats Otter Tail on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. markets. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind and hydro, and natural gas and oil sources. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 132,578 residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers. Its Manufacturing segment stamps, fabricates, welds, paints, and laser cuts metal components for use in the recreational vehicle, agricultural, oil and gas, lawn and garden, industrial equipment, health and fitness, and enclosure industries; manufactures and fabricates parts for off-road equipment, mining machinery, oil fields and offshore oil rigs, wind industry components, broadcast antennae, and farm equipment; and provides laser cutting services and stamping to weldments and assemblies for metal fabrication buyers and original equipment manufacturers. It also manufactures and sells thermoformed products for the horticulture industry; and clamshell packing, blister packs, returnable pallets, and handling trays for shipping and storing odd-shaped or difficult-to-handle parts for customers in the medical and life sciences, industrial, recreation, and electronics industries. The company's Plastics segment manufactures polyvinyl chloride pipes for municipal water, rural water, wastewater, storm drainage system, and other uses. This segment markets its products to wholesalers and distributors through independent sales representatives, company salespersons, and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Otter Tail Power Company and changed its name to Otter Tail Corporation in 2001. Otter Tail Corporation was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas. Its Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment engages in the ownership, operation, and decommissioning of nuclear power plants located in the northern United States; sale of electric power to wholesale customers; provision of services to other nuclear power plant owners; and owning interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers. This segment sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. The company's power plants have approximately 30,000 megawatts (MW) of electric generating capacity, including approximately 9,000 MW of nuclear power. The company delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy Corporation was founded in 1949 and is based in New Orleans, Louisiana.

