Analyzing Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) and 1347 Property Insurance (OTCMKTS:PIH)

1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) and Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares 1347 Property Insurance and Atlas Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1347 Property Insurance N/A -20.02% -9.25% Atlas Financial N/A N/A N/A

This table compares 1347 Property Insurance and Atlas Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1347 Property Insurance $5.60 million 3.26 $310,000.00 N/A N/A Atlas Financial $221.77 million 0.00 -$80.01 million N/A N/A

1347 Property Insurance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlas Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for 1347 Property Insurance and Atlas Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1347 Property Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

1347 Property Insurance has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Financial has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.9% of 1347 Property Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Atlas Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 46.7% of 1347 Property Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Atlas Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

1347 Property Insurance Company Profile

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It offers its insurance policies through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Maison Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. in March 2014. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Atlas Financial Company Profile

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. The company's automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. It focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos. The company distributes its insurance products through a network of retail independent agents. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

