Analyzing Anpac Bio-Medical Science (ANPC) and Its Peers

Anpac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ: ANPC) is one of 40 public companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Anpac Bio-Medical Science to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get Anpac Bio-Medical Science alerts:

This table compares Anpac Bio-Medical Science and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anpac Bio-Medical Science N/A N/A N/A Anpac Bio-Medical Science Competitors -147.70% -36.67% -21.39%

This table compares Anpac Bio-Medical Science and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Anpac Bio-Medical Science $1.56 million -$14.52 million -2.20 Anpac Bio-Medical Science Competitors $819.25 million $36.78 million 72.07

Anpac Bio-Medical Science’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Anpac Bio-Medical Science. Anpac Bio-Medical Science is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Anpac Bio-Medical Science and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anpac Bio-Medical Science 0 0 0 0 N/A Anpac Bio-Medical Science Competitors 266 909 1218 89 2.46

As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 9.27%. Given Anpac Bio-Medical Science’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Anpac Bio-Medical Science has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Anpac Bio-Medical Science shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Anpac Bio-Medical Science competitors beat Anpac Bio-Medical Science on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Anpac Bio-Medical Science

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It also manufactures cancer differentiation analysis devices; and offers physical checkup package services. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lishui, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Anpac Bio-Medical Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpac Bio-Medical Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.