Analysts Set Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) PT at $9.50

Shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

SONA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

In other Southern National Banc. of Virginia news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $439,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SONA opened at $10.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $243.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $16.85.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $30.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 7.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

