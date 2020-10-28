Analysts Set Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) PT at $41.67

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FWONK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Formula One Group stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.33. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $48.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Formula One Group will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FWONK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Formula One Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

