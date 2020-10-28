Analysts Set Expectations for Eli Lilly and Company’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Eli Lilly and in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.67 EPS.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $149.55 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.36.

LLY stock opened at $131.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $126.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.60. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $110.51 and a 1-year high of $170.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,046,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,159,000 after purchasing an additional 699,987 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.