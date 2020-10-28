Analysts Offer Predictions for Verizon Communications Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the cell phone carrier will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.14. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ FY2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VZ. Argus upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

VZ stock opened at $57.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $237.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.45. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1,048.0% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 44,690 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 40,797 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,647 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 32,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.