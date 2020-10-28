Analysts Offer Predictions for Pfizer Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pfizer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PFE. ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.81.

NYSE PFE opened at $37.43 on Monday. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $207.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 847.5% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 439.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.