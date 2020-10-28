Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) – Stock analysts at Indl Alliance S issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Indl Alliance S analyst G. Topping forecasts that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter. Indl Alliance S also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WPM. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$62.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$66.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.04. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$26.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.69.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$343.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$282.94 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 22,150 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.17, for a total value of C$1,598,565.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,182,853.82. Also, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 52,500 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.18, for a total transaction of C$3,421,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$384,562. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,450 shares of company stock worth $8,302,313.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.