Analysts Issue Forecasts for Trevali Mining Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Trevali Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$59.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$71.40 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.05 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James set a C$0.10 price target on shares of Trevali Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Eight Capital cut shares of Trevali Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.18.

Shares of TSE:TV opened at C$0.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $109.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.80. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.26.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

