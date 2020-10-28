Analysts Issue Forecasts for BCE Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of BCE in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. BCE has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $49.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. BCE had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $1.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.89%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 95.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 46.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

