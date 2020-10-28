Analysts Expect Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) will announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Wyndham Destinations posted earnings per share of $1.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 76.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.93). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wyndham Destinations.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.88 million. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WYND shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.46.

Shares of NYSE:WYND opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.81 and a beta of 1.84. Wyndham Destinations has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $53.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average is $29.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director George Herrera sold 2,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $96,639.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.28 per share, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WYND. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 100.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,592,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,119 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,554,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 744,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,169,000 after purchasing an additional 408,568 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 362.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 515,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,538,000 after buying an additional 404,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 22.6% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,929,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,376,000 after buying an additional 355,357 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

