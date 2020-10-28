Analysts Expect Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2020 // Comments off

Brokerages predict that Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) will announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Wyndham Destinations posted earnings per share of $1.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 76.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.93). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wyndham Destinations.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.88 million. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WYND shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.46.

Shares of NYSE:WYND opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.81 and a beta of 1.84. Wyndham Destinations has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $53.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average is $29.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director George Herrera sold 2,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $96,639.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.28 per share, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WYND. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 100.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,592,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,119 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,554,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 744,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,169,000 after purchasing an additional 408,568 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 362.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 515,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,538,000 after buying an additional 404,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 22.6% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,929,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,376,000 after buying an additional 355,357 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wyndham Destinations (WYND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.