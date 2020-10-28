Analysts Expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to Post $0.97 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will post $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Bank of Hawaii posted earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Hawaii.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOH. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

In related news, Director John C. Erickson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.96 per share, for a total transaction of $51,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,182. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Victor K. Nichols acquired 4,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.66 per share, with a total value of $249,078.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,661.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth $92,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 15.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 362.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.58. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $95.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.20%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Hawaii (BOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.