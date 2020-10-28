Analysts Anticipate Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.02). Trupanion posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Trupanion had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $117.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRUP. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $72.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,453.49 and a beta of 1.54. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $22.48 and a 52 week high of $95.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.63 and a 200 day moving average of $51.44.

In related news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $27,183.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,184.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan Levitan sold 65,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $4,562,248.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,607.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,693 shares of company stock worth $7,760,220 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 360.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

